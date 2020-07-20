Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Welcome Brave 6 Year Old as New Avenger

      Breaking News
Jul 20, 2020 @ 7:28am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

6 year old Bridger has been all over the news throughout the last week for his bravery. Bridger saved his little sister from a dog attack by getting attacked himself, and later receiving 90 stitches on his face. He is being hailed a hero by the greatest superheroes out there, the Avengers!

First Chris Evans (Captain America) sent him an official shield. Now Robert Downey Jr. has sent his a video message vowing to 1 up the shield with a very special promise that he will receive on his next birthday.

Tom Holland video chatted with Bridger and offered him a chance to come to the set of Spider-man!

When dreams come true.

