Robert De Niro Has Another Child At Age 79

Source: YouTube

Robert De Niro surprised a reporter with ET Canada while promoting “About My Father” that he now has seven children. The reporter started her question with “I know you have six kids.” He was quick to correct her by saying, “Seven, actually.” De Niro’s rep confirmed the baby, adding that no other details or statement are expected, including the name of the mother.

All signs point to the mother being Tiffany Chen, whom he’s been linked to for several years. They were photographed last month leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and she had a baby bump.

De Niro and first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. His twins, Julian and Aaron, 27, are with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.