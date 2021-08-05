      Weather Alert

Rihanna Has Entered The Billionaire’s Club

Aug 5, 2021 @ 4:34am

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire, at least according to a new profile on the singer and entrepreneur by Forbes. Ri Ri is worth an estimated $1.7 billion noting that her fortune comes primarily from her successful Fenty Beauty makeup line — which she owns a 50% stake in.

Rihanna’s other earnings come from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, her Fenty Skin line — and of course her career as a singer and actress. Rihanna is now considered the wealthiest female musician in the world! She is also the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey!

Rihanna last released the album Anti in 2016. She teased releasing new music in February 2020 and last appeared on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in March 2020.

We’re not getting a new Rihanna album anytime soon, are we?

TAGS
billionaire Fenty Rihanna
POPULAR POSTS
10-Year-Old In Nelson County Saves Family From Intruder
You Laugh You Lose: Cotton Balls
How Big Is Your Mouth?
People Are Noticing Something About The Paris 2024 Olympics Logo
Simone Biles WILL Compete At The Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On