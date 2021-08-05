Rihanna Has Entered The Billionaire’s Club

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire, at least according to a new profile on the singer and entrepreneur by Forbes. Ri Ri is worth an estimated $1.7 billion noting that her fortune comes primarily from her successful Fenty Beauty makeup line — which she owns a 50% stake in.
Rihanna’s other earnings come from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, her Fenty Skin line — and of course her career as a singer and actress. Rihanna is now considered the wealthiest female musician in the world! She is also the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey!
Rihanna last released the album Anti in 2016. She teased releasing new music in February 2020 and last appeared on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in March 2020.
We’re not getting a new Rihanna album anytime soon, are we?