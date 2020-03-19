Restaurants Offering Curbside Pickup/Delivery

Restaurants (Curbside Pickup/ Carryout):
–Drake’s
-Volare Italian Ristorante
–Noche Mexican BBQ
-Bravo Italian
-Bungalow Joe’s
–Mission BBQ
– Chuys
– Chick- fil- a
– Texas Roadhouse
– Mark’s Feed Store
– Scarlett’s Bakery
– Jimmy John’s
– Saffron’s
– Impellizzeri’s
– Bearno’s
– Mussel and burger bar
– Steak and bourbon
– Limon y Sal
– North lime
– Buckhead Mountain Grill
– O’ Shea’s (Highlands)
– Zanzabar
– Ramsi’s Cafe on the World
– Feast
– Shack in the Back BBQ
– Burger Boy
– Grind Burger Kitchen
– The Post
– Kern’s Korner
– Culver’s
– Adrienne and Company
– Coal’s Artisan Pizza
– Joe’s Older Than Dirt
– Angio’s Italian Restaurant
– Plehn’s Bakery
– Hiko -a -mon
– Wild Eggs
– Dundee Tavern
– Sou
– The Exchange pub + kitchen
– Floyd County Brewing Company
– Seeds and Greens Natural Market and Deli
– Pints&union
– Tacolicious to Go
– Roadrunner Kitchen
– Aladdin’s Mediterranean / Middle Eastern Cuisine
– Boomtown Kitchen
– Board & You
– Wick’s Pizza Parlor
– Mimo’s Pizzeria
– Sweet Stuff Bakery
– Toast on Market New Albany
– Dragon Kings Daughter
– Get It On A Bun At Booty’s
– MESA KIDS Cooking School
Postmates (many with delivery discounts!):
– The Simple Greek
– Eat- a- Pita
– Six Forks Burger Company
– J. Gumbos
– Seafood Lady
– Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
– Noodles & Company
– Subway
– Shiraz Mediterranean Grill
– Cracker Barrel
– Rally’s
– Beef O’ Brady’s
– The Hub
Doordash:
– Boombozz
– Bristol Bar
– Tumbleweed
– Jet’s Pizza
– Wick’s Pizza
– Panera Bread
– Chipotle
– Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill
– Joella’s Hot Chicken
– Chili’s
– Wingzone
– Qdoba
UberEats (with delivery discounts!):
– Smashburger
– O’Charley’s
– Great Wall Chinese
– Buca Di Beppo
– Hootie’s Burger Bar
– Three Brothers