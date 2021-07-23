Remembering Amy Winehouse (1983-2011)

It’s been 10 years.
Amy Winehouse died 10 years ago on July 23, 2011. The cause of death was alcohol poisoning. Amy Winehouse was only 27 years old.
14th September 1983 – July 23rd 2011 🖤
10 years today. Not a day goes by. Please join us in sharing your favourite memories of Amy 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6Pbrw3wUOz
— Amy Winehouse (@amywinehouse) July 23, 2021
Three years earlier, she had become the first British woman to win five Grammys at the 2008 awards. With her contralto voice and ability to seamless mix genres, Winehouse had also won several British awards, including Best British Female Artist. Winehouse shot to stardom quickly, and was often in tabloids due to erratic behavior and substance abuse.
Singers such as Lady Gaga, Adele and Duffy credit Amy Winehouse with paving the way for their careers.
If you have a problem and need to talk, here are some numbers that could help.
1-800-273-8255 – Suicide Hotline
1-800-821-4357 – Alcohol and Drug Helpline
1-866-403-6122 – Eating Disorder Hotline
1-800-448-3000 – Youth Helpline
1-866-294-1475 – Depression Hotline