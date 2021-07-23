      Weather Alert

Remembering Amy Winehouse (1983-2011)

Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:54am

It’s been 10 years.

Amy Winehouse died 10 years ago on July 23, 2011. The cause of death was alcohol poisoning. Amy Winehouse was only 27 years old.

Three years earlier, she had become the first British woman to win five Grammys at the 2008 awards. With her contralto voice and ability to seamless mix genres, Winehouse had also won several British awards, including Best British Female Artist. Winehouse shot to stardom quickly, and was often in tabloids due to erratic behavior and substance abuse.

Singers such as Lady Gaga, Adele and Duffy credit Amy Winehouse with paving the way for their careers.

If you have a problem and need to talk, here are some numbers that could help.

1-800-273-8255 – Suicide Hotline  

1-800-821-4357 – Alcohol and Drug Helpline  

1-866-403-6122 – Eating Disorder Hotline  

1-800-448-3000 – Youth Helpline  

1-866-294-1475 – Depression Hotline

TAGS
Adele Amy Winehouse Duffy Lady Gaga
POPULAR POSTS
People Have Noticed The Shape Of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket
"Cleaning Fairy" Cleaned The Wrong House
Britney Spears Rips Her Dad, Sister And Critics On Instagram
Dad Finds His Missing Son Over Two Decades Later
Meet The Youngest And Oldest Living Olympians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On