Remember The Gerber Baby? This Is Her Now… Feel Old Yet?
Arguably the cutest baby to ever be born; the baby that has graced the jars of Gerber baby food is a real person and she’s celebrating a birthday! A neighbor submitted an incomplete sketch of a baby in a 1928 contest that went on to become the iconic Gerber baby. Well that adorable Gerber baby is now 93 year old Ann Turner Cook.
We actually only found out who she was in the 1970s. She talked about her fame in 1976, saying, “It’s not anything I did myself.” But she’s more than just a cute face on baby food, Ann said “I’m more proud of having earned my master’s degree after 13 years as a housewife, of having worked my way up to chairman of the English department of a large high school, and of my 29-year marriage.” But wait, did she feed her four children Gerber baby food? Of course.
