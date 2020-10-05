Regal Cinemas to Temporarily Close After ‘No Time to Die’ Postponed Until 2021
With coronavirus spiking in areas again, many large market movie theaters are still not open. With large market movie theaters not opening, the biggest blockbusters of the year that were supposed to be in 2020 have all pushed to 2021, including the next James Bond installment ‘No Time to Die’.
‘No Time to Die’ has been repeatedly pushed back throughout the year, but with their latest postponement into 2021, Regal Cinemas has decided to temporarily close all of its locations which includes 45,000 employees.