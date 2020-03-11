      Weather Alert

Property Brothers Launching New HGTV Show Featuring Brad Pitt and Other Major Celebs

Mar 11, 2020 @ 9:58am

Well HGTV just got a whole lot more interesting! Jonathon and Drew Scott, AKA the Property Brothers, are getting ready to launch a brand new series on HGTV called “Celebrity IOU” featuring celebrities surprising someone special with home renovations.

Brad Pitt, Jeremy Renner, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, Michael Buble, and MORE celebs are going to be surprising special people in their lives. Each celebrity will shine a spotlight on a mentor, friend, or family member whose homes will get a new customized space from the hands-on siblings while working on a tight schedule.

WE ARE SOLD!!!

