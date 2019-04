NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

Priyanka Chopra got to see what all the noise was about for her husband’s group, The Jonas Brothers.

She attended her first JoBros concert on Sunday.

After seeing the show in Atlanta, Chopra said it was “incredible.”