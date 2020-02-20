Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Life Officially Ends April 1
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially wrap up Megxit next month — with their new royal-free life formally starting on April Fool’s Day. While they’ve been hiding out in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had yet to quit their roles as senior royals, with Queen Elizabeth II earlier saying the change would kick in during the spring. Finally confirming a date, the palace announced Wednesday that their new independent lives will officially start in April, with their office in Buckingham Palace closing on March 31st.
Before that, they will return to the UK for six events in late February and early March. In that transition period, Harry and Meghan will not use their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles, but they will still retain them — leaving the possibility that the couple might return sometime in the future.
They also may not even be able to brand any upcoming projects with their new ‘Sussex Royal’ brand.
MORE HERE