Post Malone Responds to Yelawolf’s Diss

Post Malone is that guy who will always give ya a beer, but is also not afraid to clap back!

Post Malone has heard and responded to Yelawolf’s freestyle diss of him on Bloody Sunday. 

Last but not least, Malone provides receipts of his own comment section, which finds Yelawolf chiming in with some words of encouragement.

Yelawolf’s track also went after G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.

