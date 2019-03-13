Post Malone Responds to Yelawolf’s Diss

Post Malone is that guy who will always give ya a beer, but is also not afraid to clap back!

Post Malone has heard and responded to Yelawolf’s freestyle diss of him on Bloody Sunday.

also Yelawolf is a nerd, and this tweet is the only support I will offer his album :)also @Yelawolf please show me all your chill bill shit please! Last I heard you was talking about how you wanted your shit like mine, I have a couple lenders, don’t worry! hmu dad 🙂 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 13, 2019

also lmk when your band is done with your dookie and wants to play some actual good music 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 13, 2019

Last but not least, Malone provides receipts of his own comment section, which finds Yelawolf chiming in with some words of encouragement.

Yelawolf’s track also went after G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.