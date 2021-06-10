      Weather Alert

P!nk Pays Tribute To Her Choir Teacher Who Celebrated Her In Song

Jun 10, 2021 @ 7:00am
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Pink (R) poses with daughter Willow Sage Hart before the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

P!nk’s high school choir teacher, Dr. Joseph Ohrt, paid tribute to his former student with a clip of the Central Bucks High-West School Choir singing her song “What About Us.”  She responded by sharing he was constantly telling her, “Alecia, it’s NOT a solo” (P!nk was born Alecia Moore).

 

She was moved by the tribute, writing, “I love this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.”

