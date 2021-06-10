P!nk Pays Tribute To Her Choir Teacher Who Celebrated Her In Song

P!nk’s high school choir teacher, Dr. Joseph Ohrt, paid tribute to his former student with a clip of the Central Bucks High-West School Choir singing her song “What About Us.” She responded by sharing he was constantly telling her, “Alecia, it’s NOT a solo” (P!nk was born Alecia Moore).
Mr. Ohrt was my high school choir teacher. His famous quote to me was “Alecia, it’s NOT a solo”, 😂🤣😂🤣🤣but I ❤️this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love. https://t.co/QOQVsy8rtU
— P!nk (@Pink) June 7, 2021
She was moved by the tribute, writing, “I love this and it brought me to tears!!!!!! You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love.”