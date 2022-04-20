Pitbull And LL Cool J Sign On For Musical Game Show “Superfan”

LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town will all be a part of CBS’ upcoming musical game show, Superfan. It’s a six episode series where contestants will compete in multiple rounds to prove that they are the ultimate fan. The winner of each episode will be deemed a “superfan” and will earn the ultimate experience with the featured artist. Entertainment Tonight correspondent Keltie Knight and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson have signed-on to host the new competition series.
A premiere date hasn’t been announced.