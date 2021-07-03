      Weather Alert

Pinterest Bans Weight-Loss Ads

Jul 3, 2021 @ 7:05am

This is a huge stop for a social platform. Pinterest has just put a ban on weight-loss advertisements.

This goes for any ad that mentions weight loss, BMI, or even shows before-and-after images. According to Aya Kanai, the head of content at Pinterest, the ban is to make Pinterest “even more positive and inclusive.”

This ban only goes toward weight-loss advertisements that serve as “paid advertisements.”

TAGS
ads ban pinterest Social Media weight loss
POPULAR POSTS
So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
Kelly's Proud Mama Moment At The Neighborhood Swim Meet
Missed Connections: Bar Fights And Nudists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On