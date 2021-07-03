Pinterest Bans Weight-Loss Ads

This is a huge stop for a social platform. Pinterest has just put a ban on weight-loss advertisements.
Pinterest has announced that it will ban all advertisements related to weight loss from its platform in an effort to prevent content that could encourage unhealthy or disordered eating habits https://t.co/hoakhU46jT
— CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2021
This goes for any ad that mentions weight loss, BMI, or even shows before-and-after images. According to Aya Kanai, the head of content at Pinterest, the ban is to make Pinterest “even more positive and inclusive.”
This ban only goes toward weight-loss advertisements that serve as “paid advertisements.”