Following his split from Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson went to Baltimore to do comedy stand-up.

He also hung out with his friends to see the 3-hour long Avengers: Endgame.

To make sure everyone would make it through the movie without having to get up to go to the concession stand, Davidson reportedly spent $400 at McDonald’s for food.

He gave it out to the audience and the movie theater staff.