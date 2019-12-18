Peloton Wife Gets A New Role
Monica Ruiz is still living her best life in the aftermath of the Peloton holiday ad that fired everybody up. For the most part, it’s worked out ok for her.
Ryan Reynolds convinced her to do an Aviation Gin ad making fun of the controversy.
And now she’s landed a role on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. She’s getting $2,000 for the episode but it could turn into a recurring role if it goes well. The husband in the ad isn’t fairing as well. Sean Hunter’s been getting hate messages and he’s afraid it’s ruined his career.
If you missed the hubbub…here’s the original ad that started the storm.