Paul McCartney Snuck In A Theater This Summer To Watch ‘Yesterday’

Nov 15, 2019 @ 6:37am

This is a cute story of date night for Paul McCartney and his wife. He actually turned down an offer to see the premiere of ‘Yesterday’, but decided on a whim to buy some tickets and see it in the Hamptons over the summer.

He said, “We were in the Hamptons in the summer and there it was, so we got two tickets and walked in when the cinema went dark. Only a couple of people saw us. We were in the back row, giggling away, especially at all the mentions of Paul McCartney. A couple of people in front of us spotted us, but everyone else was watching the film. We loved it.”

 

