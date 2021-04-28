Patrick Dempsey Says He’ll Sing For The First Time In The “Enchanted” Sequel
Patrick Dempsey has never sung on film before, but he will with Amy Adams for the “Enchanted” sequel!
“I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason,” “So bear with me.” “I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting,” he said.
They start shooting this spring!
