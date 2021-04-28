      Weather Alert

Patrick Dempsey Says He’ll Sing For The First Time In The “Enchanted” Sequel

Apr 28, 2021 @ 6:00am

Patrick Dempsey has never sung on film before, but he will with Amy Adams for the “Enchanted” sequel!

“I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason,”  “So bear with me.” “I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting,” he said.

They start shooting this spring!

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Disenchanted enchanted patrick dempsey sequel Singing
POPULAR POSTS
This Bacon Hack Is Taking Over The Internet
Ben Davis Checks In With Duncan Laurence
You Laugh You Lose: This Is How We Grew It
This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
A Bunch Of People Named Josh Showed Up For A Pool Noodle Fight In Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE