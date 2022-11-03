Paraglider Saves Woman From Sinking Car

Cristiano Piquet is a Miami real estate agent who was flying his motorized paraglider above a waterway on Sunday morning on his way to see a property when he noticed an alligator. Then…he saw a car under the water…flew a little close and saw a woman on top,”. His GoPro camera shows him landing in a nearby field and running over to the woman.

He got help from a nearby resident who used a rope to pull the woman to safety. Soon after, six Fire Department vehicles responded to the scene to make sure no one else was in the water and took the woman to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. They still don’t know what caused her to end up in the water.