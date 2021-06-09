Owen Wilson Clears Up Rumors About “Wedding Crashers 2”

Owen Wilson is currently promoting his role in ‘Loki” on Disney+, but was asked about those rumors he was due to start shooting “Wedding Crashers 2” this summer.
Owen responded to the rumors in an interview with Variety.
“Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right.” He director David Dobkin “has been working on something” and talking with his co-star Vince Vaughn, but that was the extent of progress on the movie.
“If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good,” he said of the potential sequel. “But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”
