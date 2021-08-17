Orlando Bloom Is Skinnydipping Again

So remember when paparazzi got pics of a naked Orlando Bloom paddleboarding while on vacation with then-girlfriend Katy Perry? Welp…he’s naked again.
Orlando Blooms shares booty-ful skinny dipping photo – see Katy Perry’s comment on the post! (via @toofab)https://t.co/54R55st6A6
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2021
This time skinnydipping. And oh yeah…there are people across the lake and he’s just waving…
Katy Perry commented: “babe I leave you for two days.”