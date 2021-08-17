      Weather Alert

Orlando Bloom Is Skinnydipping Again

Aug 17, 2021 @ 6:33am

So remember when paparazzi got pics of a naked Orlando Bloom paddleboarding while on vacation with then-girlfriend Katy Perry?  Welp…he’s naked again.

This time skinnydipping. And oh yeah…there are people across the lake and he’s just waving…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Katy Perry commented: “babe I leave you for two days.”

 

