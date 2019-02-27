Operation Cookie: Girl Scouts Hope To Send 50K Cookies To Troops

“Having Girl Scout cookies just really reminds them of their home because there are so many memories connected to eating Girl Scout cookies for so many people,” Girl Scout Jessie Jones said.

Republic Bank purchased the first 1,000 boxes. The goal is to send 50,000 boxes to military members.

Jones added, “There are pictures of soldiers getting cookies for the first time being deployed and it’s just the happiest moment, it’s like Christmas came early.”