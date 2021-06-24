Olivia Rodrigo Didn’t Go to Her Own Prom But She’s Inviting Fans to Her ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

Some of Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are on cloud nine as the singer showed up at doorsteps to ask them to prom, sorta.
Rodrigo held a pink sign which read: “Prom would be brutal without u,” the promposal was an invite to Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film, live streaming on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 29th.
since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! 💜💐🔪 @youtubemusic @TMobile pic.twitter.com/7j1dvKVyWP
— Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) June 23, 2021
Rodrigo will hold a pre-prom event on her YouTube thirty minutes before the Livestream event. Lucky fans uploaded pictures with Olivia and the gifts of flowers and merchandise, including a box of Sour Patch Kids with her face on it.
“Olivia Rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & i don’t think i’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???!” tweeted a fan named Jocelyn. Rodrigo just celebrated graduating high school and shared the accomplishment on her Instagram page.
