Olivia Rodrigo Didn’t Go to Her Own Prom But She’s Inviting Fans to Her ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

Jun 24, 2021 @ 6:39am

Some of Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are on cloud nine as the singer showed up at doorsteps to ask them to prom, sorta.

Rodrigo held a pink sign which read: “Prom would be brutal without u,” the promposal was an invite to Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film, live streaming on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rodrigo will hold a pre-prom event on her YouTube thirty minutes before the Livestream event. Lucky fans uploaded pictures with Olivia and the gifts of flowers and merchandise, including a box of Sour Patch Kids with her face on it.

“Olivia Rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & i don’t think i’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???!” tweeted a fan named Jocelyn. Rodrigo just celebrated graduating high school and shared the accomplishment on her Instagram page.

 

