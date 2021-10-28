      Weather Alert

Nurses Get Engaged On The Hospital Roof In Elaborate Viral Proposal

Oct 28, 2021 @ 6:00am

A pair of ER nurses who fell in love at the Georgia hospital where they both work got engaged in an elaborate proposal on the roof of the building.

 

 

Kelsey Dunlap, an ER nurse, said she wheeled a stretcher up to a helicopter on the building’s roof, expecting to pick up a patient, but instead was greeted by her boyfriend and co-worker, Jacob Young. “It didn’t register what was going on until he dropped to a knee and then it clicked,” Dunlap told WGCL-TV. “I was like oh my gosh he’s asking me to marry him.”

Video of the proposal went viral after being posted to TikTok and Instagram.

“I was in complete and total shock, and I’m not an easy girl to surprise,” Dunlap told CNN. The two nurses fell in love while working at the hospital together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

