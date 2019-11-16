      Weather Alert

Norton Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees & Lights

Nov 16, 2019 @ 8:50am

Kelly and the family had a ball at the 30th anniversary Festival of Trees & Lights at Louisville Slugger Field! It’s going on all this weekend!

See hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.

Other activities include photos with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities. Kids and the young at heart will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.

 

For more info and for tickets: CLICK HERE 

 

TAGS
Festival of Trees & Lights Louisville Slugger Field Norton Children's Hospital
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE