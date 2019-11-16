Norton Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees & Lights
Kelly and the family had a ball at the 30th anniversary Festival of Trees & Lights at Louisville Slugger Field! It’s going on all this weekend!
See hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor — all for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.
Other activities include photos with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities. Kids and the young at heart will love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.
