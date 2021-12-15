      Weather Alert

Nic Cage Playing Nic Cage In New Movie

Dec 15, 2021 @ 9:59am

Well this looks fun. Check out the synopsis of this plot:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

The film hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

