New Netflix Docu-Series Focuses On Ohio Valley Wrestling

Source: YouTube

“Wrestlers” is a new show on Netflix being released September 13th surrounding Ohio Valley Wrestling! From the description, OVW was “once a proud finishing school for young wrestlers who hoped for a chance at a career in big time Pro Wrestling but times have changed. With new owners in the picture, once-famous pro wrestler Al Snow has been given the summer to turn OVW’s dire financial situation around.”

Our former co-worker AJ McKay has worked for OVW for several years and says it’s a “docu-series that features what it’s like to work day to day with the company and for those trying to become professional wrestlers or those trying [to] make it to the top.”