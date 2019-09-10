      Weather Alert

New Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey Single from ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Out Friday

Sep 10, 2019 @ 9:44am

Even though we got a teaser of the official single in the Charlie’s Angel, the whole single drops on Friday!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘don’t call me angel’ song & video sep 13 👼🏼 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Don’t Call Me Angel 👼🏼 Sep 13 @CharliesAngels @arianagrande @lanadelrey

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

