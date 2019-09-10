New Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey Single from ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Out Friday

Even though we got a teaser of the official single in the Charlie’s Angel, the whole single drops on Friday!
View this post on Instagram
‘don’t call me angel’ song & video sep 13 👼🏼 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:00am PDT
‘don’t call me angel’ song & video sep 13 👼🏼 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:00am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Call Me Angel 👼🏼 Sep 13 @CharliesAngels @arianagrande @lanadelrey
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 9, 2019 at 9:00am PDT
Don’t Call Me Angel 👼🏼 Sep 13 @CharliesAngels @arianagrande @lanadelrey
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 9, 2019 at 9:00am PDT