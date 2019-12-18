New AirPods All Gone!

For those of you that have not yet completed your holiday shopping for the year, I’ve got more bad news to go with that shame of yours. It looks like those who snoozed indeed did lose when it comes to Apple’s new AirPods Pro, at least for the holiday season.The latest technology from Apple is in high demand and they’ve been sold out in their stores since November and now Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are sold out too. Most retailers don’t even have any delivery options online and don’t have stock in stores, either.
The new headphones launched in October and feature new noise-canceling technology and a new design (because I know I wasn’t the only person over the old shape). The OG AirPods are still widely available as well if you don’t mind being a little behind the times. If you’re dead set on getting your pair ASAP, there are third-party sellers and the like on eBay and similar sites but you will most likely have to fork over an extra $100 at least.