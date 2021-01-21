      Weather Alert

Netflix Tops 200 Million Customers; Releases What’s Coming in February

Jan 21, 2021 @ 7:55am

Netflix closed 2020 eclipsing 200 MILLION customers, and already they are coming in hot to start 2021 with their promise of 70 films and amazing monthly lineup.

February promises big names like ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’, ‘Malcolm & Marie’, ‘Tribes of Europe’, ‘Ginny & Georgia’, ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2’, plus seasons 1 and 2 of ‘iCarly’, and season 3 of ‘Good Girls’!

