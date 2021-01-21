Netflix Tops 200 Million Customers; Releases What’s Coming in February

Netflix closed 2020 eclipsing 200 MILLION customers, and already they are coming in hot to start 2021 with their promise of 70 films and amazing monthly lineup.
Netflix — which was founded in 1997 as a rental company that sent you DVDs in the mail — says it now has more than 200 million subscribers globally, after adding 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating its own expectation https://t.co/O3Zzvb8Y0r
— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2021
February promises big names like ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’, ‘Malcolm & Marie’, ‘Tribes of Europe’, ‘Ginny & Georgia’, ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2’, plus seasons 1 and 2 of ‘iCarly’, and season 3 of ‘Good Girls’!
A sneak peek at a few of the new films and shows coming to Netflix US in February pic.twitter.com/1KiVDGcLEL
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 19, 2021
