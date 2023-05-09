99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Netflix Rolling Out Anna Nicole Smith Documentary

May 9, 2023 9:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Netflix is rolling out a new documentary on Vicky Lynn Hogan…better known as Anna Nicole Smith. It incorporated never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now. See her rise to stardom all the way through to her untimely death in 2007.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Birkhead (@larryanddannielynn)

In the meantime, her daughter Dannielynn, was a vision with dad Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby. They go every year, and this time got a big surprise from Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora. Dannielynn paid tribute to her mom with a special shirt donning her mother’s face on it to the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, which is the party where Larry met Anna Nicole.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Birkhead (@larryanddannielynn)

