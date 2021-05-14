Nelly More Than Country Grammar & Country Music
Only a few artists can go by just one name, and Nelly is definitely one of them.
In episode 10 of the Spout Podcast, the Dancing With The Stars alum and Midwest rapper talks about how he feels about his music being used in the #BussItChallenge. He breaks down how the Verzuz battle between him and Ludacris came together and what Verzuz competition he thinks the world needs to see.
The Grammy Winner also tells the touching story of what happened when he tried to explain to his daughter that he is famous and reveals why he believes country music fans have embraced him over the years.
