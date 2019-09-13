      Weather Alert

Neiman Marcus Is Selling a $7,100 Hot Dog Couch

Sep 13, 2019 @ 11:23am

Neiman Marcus, the lavish department store, is selling a couch shaped like a hot dog and adorned with cucumber, wiener, and tomato pillows that costs—wait for it—$7,100! Plus tax!

If this is a couple thousand out of your price range or if you prefer hamburgers, there’s a couch for that too! The burger couch is $4,950 (plus tax) and comes with tomato and pickle pillows.

 

Seletti Burger Chair "Burger"

If this all sounds totally ridiculous to you but you have a few thousand to blow, here’s a list of things you could buy instead of paying $7,100 for a hot-dog couch:

1. 7,100 actual hot dogs.

2. Or, like, 7,100 tacos.

3. Not saying you should do this, but you could charter a private jet for almost two hours.

4. Help me pay off my student loans! Please, I beg of you!!!!!!!

5. 7,000 futons for the struggling millennial in your life.

6. A few MacBooks.

7. Like, 10 of those horrifying new iPhone 11 Pros.

8. Probably 10 front-row tickets to see the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins Tour.

