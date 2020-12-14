      Weather Alert

‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Lineup

Dec 14, 2020 @ 4:54pm

Carson Daly returns as host of the annual NBC New Year’s Eve celebration. He will be joined by co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Artists who will be performing include Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Doja Cat. Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo, Chloe x Halle, Sting and more. The event will broadcast live from Times Square in New York City, but there will be no audience per coronavirus protocols.

In a press release, Carson Daly said that though the “music lineup offers something for everyone in your family,” he’ll “miss the revelers who can’t attend live.”

Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021, said Carson Daly, via press release

TAGS
Amber Ruffin Blake Shelton Carson Daly Chloe X Halle Doja Cat. Busta Rhymes Gwen Stefani Jason Derulo NBC New Years Eve sting
POPULAR POSTS
Kit Kat Fruity Cereal Flavor Coming Next Year
Missed Connections: Clean Up On Aisle "Love"
Baskin-Robbins Giving Away Ice Cream For LIFE
We Will Never Cut Cake The Same Way Again
Santa Delivers A Christmas Wish For An 7-Year-Old To Find Her Best Friend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE