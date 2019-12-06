Most-Watched YouTube Music Videos of 2019
YouTube has released its list of 2019’s most viewed global and domestic music videos.
Latin music topped the global list with videos from Daddy Yankee and Snow “Con Calma” and ROSALÍA featuring J Balvin and El Guincho “Con Altura” coming in at number one and two, respectively.
Other artists that made up the top 10 most-watched global video list included Ariana Grande “7 Rings” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita.”
The most-watched videos in the United States were Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” which received two entries within the top 10, followed by DaBaby’s “Suge” and Yo Gotti and Lil Baby’s “Put A Date On It.” Other notable artists within the top 10 were Billie Eilish, whose “Bad Guy” came in at number seven and Daddy Yankee & Snow double-down at number 10.