Most Popular Uber Eats Orders Across The Country
French fries and miso soup just might be the new bread and butter of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Uber Eats.
Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency.
Starting in New York City with a “national rollout to follow,” the food delivery service is trying out a new in-app feature allowing users to directly donate to their favorite restaurants, according to the source for Uber. For every customer contribution, which will go directly to that restaurant, Uber will match each dollar donation – up to $5 million – for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Without further ado, check out the most popular takeout dishes ordered with Uber Eats in these surrounding states for March:
Illinois: French fries
Indiana: Waffle fries
Kentucky: Pad Thai
Ohio: Notso frie
Tennessee: Pad Thai
Feeling thirsty? Uber’s most popular beverages were soda, Thai iced tea, Horchata, iced coffee and lemonade, the spokesperson said. The most delivered soups were miso, wonton, hot and sour, egg drop and chicken, while the most loved desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding and churros.
If your stomach is officially grumbling, review these tips for safely getting food delivered during the coronavirus outbreak.
