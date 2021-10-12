      Weather Alert

Most Popular Halloween Candy in the U.S.

Oct 12, 2021 @ 1:28pm
Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o' lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.

Here we go again! Halloween gives us an excuse to stock up on our favorite candy, but which has been the most popular? Well, that depends on the state. According to a survey conducted by grocery delivery company Instacart, Twizzlers seem to be the top choice in more western states, while the remainder of the country has more variety.

Source: Instacart

Overall, Peanut and Original M&Ms were the top choice in 2020, followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Twizzlers, Snickers, Kit Kat, Candy Corn, Sour Patch Kids, and Haribo Gold Bears. What about Kentucky and Indiana?

  • Kentucky – Candy Corn
  • Indiana – Twizzlers

Data also found that half of those surveyed think that Halloween candy is more important than actually dressing in costumes!

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Have you had Halloween candy delivered by services like Instacart? Do you think this survey is accurate?

