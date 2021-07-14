More Of What To Look Forward To In “Stranger Things” Season 4

David Harbour is giving us more nuggets about Stranger Things season 4!
“This season is so enjoyable, it’s epic in a scope that we’ve never had. Enjoyable is a strange word: It wasn’t easy,” David shared with USA Today.
We know David’s character, Jim Hopper, is still alive despite the cliffhanger season three finale thanks to earlier teasers.
“It was a lot of cold nights, we’re out on locations in crazy snowy environments sometimes and in actual prisons (in Lithuania),” “And also even where Hopper is in his life, he’s in a dark, fragile, vulnerable place, to the point where he has a shaved head and he’s like a baby almost.” “He’s discovering himself and what he is, and we also are going to see a lot of dark backstory from Hopper that we’ve only hinted at. It’s not ‘happy’ enjoyable, but enjoyable in terms of eating a hearty meal.”
