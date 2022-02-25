Melissa McCarthy Doesn’t Know Why She Got Cast As “Ursula” Over Lizzo

Lizzo made no secret that she wanted the part of Ursula in the live action “The Little Mermaid” but it ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy.
I’M URSULA. PERIOD. @Disney pic.twitter.com/9YPVPPvVpz
— LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) November 1, 2018
I’M URSULA. PERIOD. @Disney pic.twitter.com/9YPVPPvVpz
— LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) November 1, 2018
But they recently had a run in at Adele’s concert and share jokes and bonded!
"She was like, 'Hi, I’m Melissa,'" Lizzo said. "And I was like, 'Hi, I’m Melissa [Lizzo's birth name]. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say." pic.twitter.com/iGS3TPqLA2
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 24, 2022
"She was like, 'Hi, I’m Melissa,'" Lizzo said. "And I was like, 'Hi, I’m Melissa [Lizzo's birth name]. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say." pic.twitter.com/iGS3TPqLA2
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 24, 2022