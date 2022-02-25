      Weather Alert

Melissa McCarthy Doesn’t Know Why She Got Cast As “Ursula” Over Lizzo

Feb 25, 2022 @ 10:33am

Lizzo made no secret that she wanted the part of Ursula in the live action “The Little Mermaid” but it ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy.

But they recently had a run in at Adele’s concert and share jokes and bonded!

