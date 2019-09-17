      Weather Alert

Meghan Trainor to Perform ‘FRIENDS’ Theme Song for the 25th Anniversary

Sep 17, 2019 @ 9:20am

Regardless of the endless summer we are having, September is proving to be getting better and better with everything going on with the 25th anniversary of Friends!!!

Meghan Trainor will be covering The Rembrandts iconic “I’ll Be There for You”live this Sunday, September 22nd at 8:30pm, the EXACT time and day the show debuted 25 years ago in 1994.

Immediately following her performance the Empire State building will turn red, yellow, and blue in honor of the FRIENDS logo. 7 other locations around the world will also change their lights simultaneously at 8:30pm to honor the show including the London Eye, Willis Tower in Chicago and more!

TAGS
25th Anniversary anniversary Chicago empire state building Friends ill be there for you london eye Meghan Trainor New York City NYC september 22nd the rembrandts
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE