Meghan Trainor to Perform ‘FRIENDS’ Theme Song for the 25th Anniversary
Regardless of the endless summer we are having, September is proving to be getting better and better with everything going on with the 25th anniversary of Friends!!!
Meghan Trainor will be covering The Rembrandts iconic “I’ll Be There for You”live this Sunday, September 22nd at 8:30pm, the EXACT time and day the show debuted 25 years ago in 1994.
Immediately following her performance the Empire State building will turn red, yellow, and blue in honor of the FRIENDS logo. 7 other locations around the world will also change their lights simultaneously at 8:30pm to honor the show including the London Eye, Willis Tower in Chicago and more!