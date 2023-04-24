99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meghan Trainor Apologizes For Dissing Teachers

April 24, 2023 10:57AM EDT
Meghan Trainor was under fire over the weekend for saying “F*** teachers!” in a podcast. She and her brother Ryan host “Workin’ On It” and this week they welcomed Youtuber Trisha Paytas to talk about motherhood.

She has since apologized for the comment explaining that she was fired up due to personal experience with having been bullied by teachers before.

One TikTok user in the comments is calling for  her to show that she does, in fact, fight for teachers (as she mentioned in the apology video):

Can you share specifically what you are doing to advocate for teachers?

 

 

