Megan Thee Stallion’s Home Is Burglarized

On Thursday night, two men wearing hoodies and gloves broke into Megan Thee Stallion’s home in Los Angeles and raided her bedroom, getting away with at least $300,000 worth of her property. Police have video to help with the investigation though no arrests have been made. And the best news was that Megan was not home at the time.

Megan was in New York City preparing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, but responded to the news on Twitter. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” she wrote, later adding, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

It’s been a busy year as she’s headlined music festivals, started a mental health resource website, twerked with a Halo character, and endured legal proceedings after accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020. She also released her album Traumazine in mid-August, and was just nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist at the American Music Awards.