99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Megan Fox Openly Breaks SAG/AFTRA Strike Rule And Gets Called Out.

October 30, 2023 1:32PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Lisa Ann Walter is NOT impressed with Megan Fox’s disregard for SAG/AFTRA strike rules regarding Halloween costumes of major movie characters. In case you missed it, SAG/AFTRA is currently negotiating for better contracts for actors and are currently on strike. With that comes some strike rules like not promoting struck content on social media and not wearing costumes from struck content.

US Weekly writes,

One tip noted that actors can “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” However, they should not “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” — which appears to be the rule that Fox broke.

You know Lisa Ann Walter as Chessy from The Parent Trap and Melissa Schemmenti from Abbottt Elementary. She was clearly disappointed that Megan Fox made a post dressed as the assassin Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill and tagged @sagaftra on her Instagram.

The strike has surpassed 100 days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

More about:
celebrity news
lisa ann walter
Megan Fox
SAG AFTRA
strike
strike rules

POPULAR POSTS

1

Britney's Bombshell About Justin Timberlake And Why She Shaved Her Head
2

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
4

Al Snow From "Wrestlers" on Netflix
5

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE