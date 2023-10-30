Megan Fox Openly Breaks SAG/AFTRA Strike Rule And Gets Called Out.

Source: YouTube

Lisa Ann Walter is NOT impressed with Megan Fox’s disregard for SAG/AFTRA strike rules regarding Halloween costumes of major movie characters. In case you missed it, SAG/AFTRA is currently negotiating for better contracts for actors and are currently on strike. With that comes some strike rules like not promoting struck content on social media and not wearing costumes from struck content.

US Weekly writes,

One tip noted that actors can “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” However, they should not “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” — which appears to be the rule that Fox broke.

You know Lisa Ann Walter as Chessy from The Parent Trap and Melissa Schemmenti from Abbottt Elementary. She was clearly disappointed that Megan Fox made a post dressed as the assassin Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill and tagged @sagaftra on her Instagram.

What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal (PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan) https://t.co/1DA7Ew8fWz — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

The strike has surpassed 100 days.