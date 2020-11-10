McDonald’s to Launch McPlant Burger With New Menu Overhaul
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 18: A Beyond Burger, a vegan veggie burger, is seen at the Vedang fast food restaurant in the Mall of Berlin on May 18, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. With fast food chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts now offering ‘fake meat’ versions of their main meal options, the vegan burger industry is booming, as consumers look beyond real meat products out of health and environmental concerns. Beyond Burgers, made from pea protein, and Impossible Burgers, made from wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein, and heme, the protein that makes the burgers convincingly taste like meat, are now being distributed globally as interest in such products grows.
(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
McDonald’s menu is about to change in 2021, featuring an all new plant-based product. Meet the McPlant Burger!
But that’s not all. McDonald’s is also supposed to enter the chicken sandwich battle too with an all new chicken sandwich.