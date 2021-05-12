Matt Damon Thinks It “Would Be Awesome” If Bennifer Rumors Are True

Matt Damon has been one of Ben Affleck’s closest pals since they were kids and was just asked during an appearance on Today what he thought about Ben getting back together with Jennifer Lopez.
“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that…” He kept trying to dodge the subject but then admitted it was the first he’d heard of it and then offered
“I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”
And if it seems really quick after JLo and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement, there is a little backstory leading up to this. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ben and J Lo were in very regular contact by email starting in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming “Shotgun Wedding.” Ben was pretty flirty. After seeing pics of Jennifer in the Dominican Republic, he wrote to tell her how beautiful she looked, and how much he wished he could be down there with her.