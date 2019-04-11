Marvel Went To EXTREME Lengths To Make Sure Mark Ruffalo Doesn’t Spoil ‘End Game’

This is hysterical. The suits at Marvel have some big issues with a few castmembers who aren’t great at keeping secrets. For one, Spider-Man Tom Holland only gets his lines. He is notorious for slipping up about plot details in interviews.

Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk is another thorn in their side (remember the one time he accidentally live-streamed on Instagram from his pocket at a premiere of one of the “Avengers” movies before the full release?? HAHAHAHA) So for him, they had Mark film 5 different endings to keep him from knowing the REAL ending and spoiling it.

