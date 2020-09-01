Mariah Carey Talks “Uncomfortable” Pregnancy Reveal On The “Ellen” Show
Mariah Carey says she was “uncomfortable” when she was forced to reveal her pregnancy on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Mariah appeared on the talk show in 2008. With rumors swirling that she was pregnant, Ellen tried to get her to drink champagne on the show. Shortly after she was “forced to announce her pregnancy”… unfortunately Mariah miscarried. Mariah now says, “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.” Mariah continued, “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”
She set to headline a Christmas special at Apple called “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”. It will coombine music, dancing and animation. It will be driven by a a story about bringing the world together. It will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It will feature Mariah and a lineup of surprise guest appearances.
Her two-disc album “The Rarities” drops on Oct. 2. It is described as a “collection of personal favorites from her vault … celebrating Carey’s exceptional artistry and vision through hidden musical jewels from her personal archives.”
She’s also releasing her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” on Sept. 29.