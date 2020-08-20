Mariah Carey Is Releasing A New Album And Memoir
You might have heard Mariah Carey is releasing her memoir, but before that she’ll drop a new album. During a recent interview, she revealed details of her upcoming album, “Rarities”, which is out October 2nd.
The two-CD opus, titled “Rarities,” will feature unreleased, never-before-heard recordings, created by Mariah dating back to 1990 right up until 2020. She said, “I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to kind of finish mixing. There are songs that have previously not been released, so it’s exciting.” The set will also include songs from her “Live at the Tokyo Dome” performance which took place during her 1996 world tour.
Tomorrow Maraiah will release “Save the Day,” featuring vocals by Lauryn Hill.
MORE HERE