Maks Chmerkovskiy Is In Poland Helping Ukrainians Flee

Mar 21, 2022 @ 9:11am

After detailing his 31-hour exit from the Ukraine, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy vowed to return to Poland to help other Ukrainians flee the Russian attack.

 

 

He shared an update from his hotel room in Poland Sunday: “It didn’t not end, or slow down, it got worse in Ukraine and I want everyone to understand what that means because everything that happened, happened fast and it was traumatic and it was worldwide and everything,”  “But right now, it is getting worse. Humanitarian crisis is getting worse.”

 

