Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Working On Things

February 15, 2023 11:22AM EST
According to Access Hollywood, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen leaving a couples’ counseling office. They reportedly left in separate cars after spending a couple of hours inside.

 

So while it may be rocky, they are apparently working on things. People reports Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account, but first she removed any pics of her with her fiancé and then followed Eminem. That second part is important because MGK and Eminem have publicly feuded.

